Bp Plc Sells 9,263 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,090,000 after acquiring an additional 48,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,221,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,112,000 after buying an additional 300,229 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,440,000 after buying an additional 523,403 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,981,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $240,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $119.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.79 and its 200 day moving average is $115.92. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Edward Jones lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,068 shares of company stock worth $10,302,579. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

