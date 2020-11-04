Bp Plc Sells 999 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $273,651,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 454.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 236,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,894,000 after buying an additional 194,200 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 102.6% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 286,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,865,000 after buying an additional 145,177 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,916,000 after purchasing an additional 127,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,798,000 after purchasing an additional 124,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.19, for a total transaction of $7,052,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,100 shares of company stock worth $19,669,492 over the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.65.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $449.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $456.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.07. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.