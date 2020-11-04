Bp Plc Trims Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bp Plc lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,846 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 858.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 323,398 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,395,000 after purchasing an additional 289,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after buying an additional 750,716 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 63.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,928 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 46,654 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

Shares of EA opened at $120.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,167,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $731,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 583,809 shares of company stock valued at $73,881,399. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

