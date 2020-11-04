Bp Plc Trims Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.60. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $111.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

