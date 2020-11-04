BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.20

BR Malls Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

The firm has a market cap of $937.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65.

BR Malls Participações Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRMSY)

BR Malls ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA operates and manages shopping malls in Brazil. It also promotes and manages real estate activities; manages parking lot operation; and offers digital solutions to support shopping malls and retail companies. As of March 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 31 malls comprising 1,274.2 thousand square meters of gross leasable area and 814.1 thousand square meters of gross leasable area.

