Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 2.51% from the stock’s current price.

BNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €56.19 ($66.10).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €57.44 ($67.58) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.02. Brenntag AG has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

