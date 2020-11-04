Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bridge Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:BDGE opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86. Bridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.07%.

In other news, Director Daniel Rubin acquired 4,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $102,800.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,309 shares in the company, valued at $647,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 5,350 shares of company stock valued at $109,569 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 71,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

