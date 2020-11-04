Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Shares of BNL opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $17.10.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th.

In other news, SVP Kristen Duckles purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Also, Director Laurie A. Hawkes acquired 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,200.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNL shares. Truist assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. BNL utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

