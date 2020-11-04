Brokerages Expect PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.30. PGT Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $202.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million.

PGTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,219,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 46.2% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 31,056 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 534,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 153,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

