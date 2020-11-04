Brokerages Set Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) PT at $31.75

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on AUB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Compass Point raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $38.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $150,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 439,519 shares in the company, valued at $11,045,112.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $48,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 457,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,149,738.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $778,920.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

