Brokerages Set Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Price Target at $12.63

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHMI. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 67,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

CHMI stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $169.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.28. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $16.02.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 70.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

