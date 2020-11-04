Brokerages Set City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) PT at $68.88

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHCO shares. BidaskClub upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $62.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $999.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.19. City has a 52-week low of $53.06 and a 52-week high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $54.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. City had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 33.35%. Equities analysts forecast that City will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in City by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,633,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in City by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in City by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

