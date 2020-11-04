Brokerages Set Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Price Target at $13.00

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Photronics stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.91. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $685.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $59,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,127.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 4,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,366.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,890 shares of company stock valued at $309,844 in the last three months. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Photronics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Photronics by 174.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at $112,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

