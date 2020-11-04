Brokerages Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) PT at $53.94

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.94. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.58 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 7,061,428 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $252,799,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,418,750,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,008,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,078,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,418,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,049,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

