Brokers Issue Forecasts for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.33.

