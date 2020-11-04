Brokers Issue Forecasts for Encore Wire Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Encore Wire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.90.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Wire from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $47.64 on Monday. Encore Wire has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $60.76. The firm has a market cap of $982.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

