Brokers Issue Forecasts for Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.42 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens downgraded Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.15.

NYSE:MOH opened at $211.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.96 and a 200-day moving average of $182.43. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $215.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $1,043,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $1,252,000. AXA acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,105,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

