Brokers Issue Forecasts for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $5.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price target (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $449.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $456.72 and a 200 day moving average of $436.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $487.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $273,651,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 454.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 236,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 194,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,244,000 after purchasing an additional 193,487 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 102.6% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 286,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,865,000 after buying an additional 145,177 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,916,000 after buying an additional 127,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total value of $6,975,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,100 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,492. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.