Brokers Offer Predictions for BWX Technologies, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BWX Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,362.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $470,032. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

