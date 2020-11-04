Brokers Offer Predictions for ChemoCentryx Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.08. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.39 and a beta of 1.78.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $49.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 39.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

