Brokers Offer Predictions for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.36.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average is $66.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,101 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,600,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,249,000 after purchasing an additional 448,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 97.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,905,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.