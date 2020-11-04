Brokers Offer Predictions for WW International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WW International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WW International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WW International from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WW International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WW International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

WW stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. WW International has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WW. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in WW International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in WW International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WW International by 4.0% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 959,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,364,000 after purchasing an additional 37,051 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the second quarter worth $645,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in WW International by 62.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 26,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

