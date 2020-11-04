Brokers Set Expectations for Etsy Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Etsy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.42. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ETSY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Etsy from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $130.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $154.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 106.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $111,947.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at $111,947.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,819 shares of company stock worth $34,830,165 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

