Brokers Set Expectations for The First Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The First Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The First Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FBMS. BidaskClub raised shares of The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of The First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The First Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 24.46%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 14.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The First Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in The First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The First Bancshares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in The First Bancshares by 28.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

