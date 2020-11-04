Brokers Set Expectations for Wyndham Destinations, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Wyndham Destinations in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

NYSE WYND opened at $35.10 on Monday. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -292.48 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

