BRT Apartments (BRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect BRT Apartments to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect BRT Apartments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.