Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given Neutral Rating at Northcoast Research

Brunswick (NYSE:BC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Northcoast Research in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

BC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. CL King increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of BC opened at $68.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.52. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 185.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 15,335.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $200,000.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

