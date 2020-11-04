Brunswick’s (BC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

BC has been the subject of several other reports. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSE BC opened at $68.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Brunswick by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Brunswick by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

