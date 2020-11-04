Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Truist

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price lifted by Truist from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLDR. BMC Equities Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $34.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after acquiring an additional 542,277 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,321,000 after purchasing an additional 516,774 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,210,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $5,739,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $7,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

