BWS Financial Comments on Verso Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) – Analysts at BWS Financial lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Verso in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. BWS Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

VRS opened at $8.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $277.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $1.74. The business had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.00 million. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Verso by 39.6% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,084,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 307,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verso by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Verso by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 51,703 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Verso by 15.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 364,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 47,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Verso during the second quarter valued at about $3,560,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

