Bytom Price Tops $0.0524 on Major Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Bytom has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $72.56 million and approximately $11.75 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00383257 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000277 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,631,767,125 coins and its circulating supply is 1,384,482,194 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

