Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CABA. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabaletta Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabaletta Bio has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $19.63.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 1,426.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 533.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

