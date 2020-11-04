CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CACI International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CACI. Zacks Investment Research cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CACI International from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.83.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $219.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.53. CACI International has a 52 week low of $156.15 and a 52 week high of $288.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,135,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,302,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,314,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,738 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

