Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $215,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,245,577. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeff Hardin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.28 per share, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at $238,139.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.