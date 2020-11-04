Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.86. On average, analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $30.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.71. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.64.

In other Caladrius Biosciences news, Director Michael H. Davidson purchased 55,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $99,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

