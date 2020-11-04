Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Calithera Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $249.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.60. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $8.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CALA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calithera Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.