Calyxt (CLXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Calyxt to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 77.67% and a negative net margin of 392.49%. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Calyxt to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLXT stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $113.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, National Securities cut Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

