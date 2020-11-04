Calyxt (CLXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 77.67% and a negative net margin of 392.49%. On average, analysts expect Calyxt to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a market cap of $113.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $8.41.

CLXT has been the topic of several research reports. National Securities downgraded Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calyxt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.