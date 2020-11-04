Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (CNQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.76) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$21.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.61. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 844.23.

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,360,724.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$37.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$31.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.70.

About Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

