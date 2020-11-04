Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Shares Up 11.4%

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) shot up 11.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $20.93. 15,679,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 6,259,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGC. Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra upgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 439.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 49.3% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 252.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

