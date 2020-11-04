Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $11.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.53.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.12.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $148.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $156.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,374. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 951.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 31,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

