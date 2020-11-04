Capital One Financial Comments on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $7.17 on Monday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 3.22.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $49,507,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 49,370 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 694.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 218,812 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 110,411 shares during the period.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.