Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $7.29 on Monday. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $135.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,076,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 63,494 shares in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.