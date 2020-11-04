Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Robert D. Kobbeman Sells 2,276 Shares of Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,276 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,900.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.31. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 26.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,266,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,970,000 after purchasing an additional 902,388 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 662,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 103,993 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

CFFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Capitol Federal Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

