Cardinal Health (CAH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Cardinal Health to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.25-5.65 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $5.25-5.65 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cardinal Health to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.