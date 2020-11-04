Cardinal Health, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.81 Per Share (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cardinal Health in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.81 per share for the year.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAH. Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $48.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 89.2% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.3% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 281,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after buying an additional 17,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

