Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrefour currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.50.

OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

