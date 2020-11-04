Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives $3.50 Average PT from Analysts

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several brokerages have commented on CRRFY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

