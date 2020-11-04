Castlight Health (CSLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSLT stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. Castlight Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $120.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Castlight Health news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 23,908 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $28,450.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 441,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,375.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 32,237 shares of company stock valued at $38,018 over the last ninety days. 17.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Castlight Health in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.19.

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

