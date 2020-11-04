Caterpillar Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Caterpillar in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2021 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAT. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.11.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $167.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $171.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,760 shares of company stock worth $3,663,596. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

